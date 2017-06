Transformers: The Last Knight Lucky Draw Gold Voyager Optimus Prime Campaign

Malaysian site MyNews.com *is holding a special campaign. You can win a TLK Lucky Draw Gold Voyager Optimus Prime.* If you a lucky fan who lives in Malaysia, you can win one of the 10 figures of gold-chromed Optimus Prime just following some simple steps: Step 1: Purchase any Transformers product worth RM30 in a single receipt from any myNEWS store. Step 2: Take a photo with your Transformers products remember to unleash your best creativity! Step 3: Like myNEWS Facebook page ( fb.com/myNEWS.com.my ). Step 4: Post your photo and proof of receipt as a » Continue Reading.