Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #17 iTunes Preview


The current Beast Wars run concludes with issue #17, due in shops June 22nd. How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? Will their rivalry get in the way, or can they put everything aside to save their fellow Cybertronians? Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), John Yurcaba (Cover Artist), Andrea Bell (Cover Artist), Kelly Deng (Cover Artist) &#160;

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #17 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



