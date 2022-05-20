Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,414

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #17 iTunes Preview



The current Beast Wars run concludes with issue #17, due in shops June 22nd. How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? Will their rivalry get in the way, or can they put everything aside to save their fellow Cybertronians? Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator



The post







More... The current Beast Wars run concludes with issue #17, due in shops June 22nd. How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? Will their rivalry get in the way, or can they put everything aside to save their fellow Cybertronians? Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), John Yurcaba (Cover Artist), Andrea Bell (Cover Artist), Kelly Deng (Cover Artist) The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #17 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________