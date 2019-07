Generations Selects Lancer and Shockwave to be Available at Entertainment Earth at SD

San Diego Comic Con attendees will have the chance to buy Generations Selects Lancer and Galactic Man Shockwave at the Entertainment Earth booth. Thanks to instagram user, @toyshiz it’s revealed that with the purchase attendees will also receive a character pin. Entertainment Earth sent out an email showcases their exclusives for the show. “San Diego Comic-Con attendees will have an opportunity to visit the Entertainment Earth booth #2343 to be the first to purchase SDCC Exclusives and SDCC Debuts, including select Only at Target items making their debut at our booth, from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Transformers, DC Comics, » Continue Reading. The post Generations Selects Lancer and Shockwave to be Available at Entertainment Earth at SDCC appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM