The official*Transformers Instagram
*and*Facebook accounts
*plus the official Nickelodeon Twitter
have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark trailer. This is a full 1:51 minute video shows several new scenes full of action and fluid animation. We have a better look at several characters like Soundwave, Megatron, Arcee and more. We also can appreciate the voices of each character in several situations and interactions. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November 11 via Paramount +
*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Be aware that this trailer may contain spoilers of the series. Watch the video after the break in » Continue Reading.
