Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,042
Transformers EarthSpark New Trailer Online ? New Footage!


The official*Transformers Instagram*and*Facebook accounts*plus the official Nickelodeon Twitter have shared a new*Transformers EarthSpark trailer. This is a full 1:51 minute video shows several new scenes full of action and fluid animation. We have a better look at several characters like Soundwave, Megatron, Arcee and more. We also can appreciate the voices of each character in several situations and interactions. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November 11 via Paramount +*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Be aware that this trailer may contain spoilers of the series. Watch the video after the break in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark New Trailer Online – New Footage! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



