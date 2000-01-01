Today, 04:53 PM #1 GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,489 UPDATE - Custom Earthrise Optimus Prime Review



https://youtu.be/2LdlMoVALrE In a follow up to my comparison between my custom Siege versus Earthrise Optimus Prime, many people asked if there were things that could be done to make the ER just a little bit more G1, especially since everything is attached with pins and not screws. Well, the answer is, yes. With a little TLC and rectifying a couple of color choices, we might now have an ideal (?) Generations Optimus Prime. I am left with one quandary* though -*Do I leave the silver on the leg vents and forearms (there is actually a reasonable argument for doing so) or do I go full on G1 and remove that silver too?

