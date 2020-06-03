|
Transformers Earthrise WFC-E29 Skywarp & Thundercracker Seeker 2-Pack New Listing Via
Attention Earthrise collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*for giving us the heads up of a new listing for the*Transformers Earthrise WFC-E29 Skywarp & Thundercracker Seeker 2-Pack*via Target website. In a very unexpected surprise, the Skywarp & Thundercracker Seeker 2-Pack is listed now at*Target.com
*for*$59.
99.*The set is out of stock at the moment, but we can share for you the respective DPCI: 087-16-2193 for those who want to track this item. Stay alert for the time this item is in stock. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
