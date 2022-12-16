Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,371

Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Peter Cullen Recording Optimus Prime Voice Clip





Transformers Rise Of The Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. has treated us with a short clip featuring*Peter Cullen recoring Optimus Prime voice for the highly anticipated new live-action movie. It’s just a few seconds Transformers Rise Of The Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. has treated us with a short clip featuring*Peter Cullen recoring Optimus Prime voice for the highly anticipated new live-action movie. It’s just a few seconds Instagram video *but we are sure fans will really enjoy listening to Peter Cullen one more time in his most iconic role in our franchisea as the leader of the Autobots. Watch the clip after the jump and pay attention to the line, then hit the discussion buttom below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

