Old Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: Peter Cullen Recording Optimus Prime Voice Clip



Transformers Rise Of The Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. has treated us with a short clip featuring*Peter Cullen recoring Optimus Prime voice for the highly anticipated new live-action movie. It’s just a few seconds Instagram video*but we are sure fans will really enjoy listening to Peter Cullen one more time in his most iconic role in our franchisea as the leader of the Autobots. Watch the clip after the jump and pay attention to the line, then hit the discussion buttom below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
