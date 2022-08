Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,929

Potential paint jobs for a Kotobukiya VFS-01 Garudagear So I've got a Kotobukiya VFS-01 Garudagear in my BBTS Pile of Loot and I'm having trouble deciding how I'm going to paint it when I finally get around to building it. The obvious answer would be Jetfire, since the kit seems to take a lot of inspiration from the Macross Valkyrie, but I've already got enough Jetfire toys in my collection. Can anyone think of any other Transformers characters that would be suitable for this mould?

