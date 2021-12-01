Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,648

Transformers voice actor Ian James Corlett to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022





TFcon is happy to announce that Ian James Corlett the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars and Beast Machines will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known as the first English voice of Goku in the FUNimation dub of Dragon Ball Z. Ian will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America's Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time.

