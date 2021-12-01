Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Ian James Corlett to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon is happy to announce that Ian James Corlett the voice of Cheetor in Beast Wars and Beast Machines will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also well known as the first English voice of Goku in the FUNimation dub of Dragon Ball Z. Ian will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of America's Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience.
