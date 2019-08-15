Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,256

Viacom-CBS Merger: What We Know And How It Will Affect Our Franchise



Viacom; the parent company of Paramount Pictures is in talks with CBS for a potential merger (as ViacomCBS). At the time of writing of this post, the question is when? and not if?, since internal townhall sessions are taking place at Viacom/Paramount in preparation for the merger. There are some exciting news and rumors coming out of Paramount side, with regards to Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. TFW2005 Network decided to dig in to learn more. Extension of Jim Gianopulos and Elizabeth Raposo. Hasbro-Paramount agreement. Potential live action TV series. CBS Showtime and Paramount movies. You can read our report



The post







More... Viacom; the parent company of Paramount Pictures is in talks with CBS for a potential merger (as ViacomCBS). At the time of writing of this post, the question is when? and not if?, since internal townhall sessions are taking place at Viacom/Paramount in preparation for the merger. There are some exciting news and rumors coming out of Paramount side, with regards to Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises. TFW2005 Network decided to dig in to learn more. Extension of Jim Gianopulos and Elizabeth Raposo. Hasbro-Paramount agreement. Potential live action TV series. CBS Showtime and Paramount movies. You can read our report » Continue Reading. The post Viacom-CBS Merger: What We Know And How It Will Affect Our Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.