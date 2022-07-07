Comic-Con
*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursday?s schedule
includes the following Transformers-related panel: Thursday, July 21 ? 1:00pm
? 2:00pm, Room 29AB Hasbro Transformers Product Reveal: The Transformers product team, Ben (Hasbro marketing) and Evan (Hasbro design), take attendees through some all-new Transformers: Legacy toy reveals. They will also discuss all things Transformers and pop culture and answer whatever questions fans have for the team. So, get ready for a panel that?s . . . More Than Meets the Eye. What are your burning » Continue Reading.
