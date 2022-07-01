Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Dinobot (Toy Deco) In-Package Image


Via*TF Robots Facebook*we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Dinobot (Toy Deco). We have our first look at the box of this new release which is pretty similar to what we had seen in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur packaging. While this is a Buzzworthty Bumblebee style packaging, the box shape is similar to the Legacy trapezoidal boxes with a Legacy logo on top and a completely new beast mode art in the front. It?s labeled as ?Heroic Maximal Dinobot? and the deco is inspired by the original <a href="https://toys.tfw2005.com/dinobot-3-466">Beast Wars &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Dinobot (Toy Deco) In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:48 PM   #2
delrue
Cybertron
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Dinobot (Toy Deco) In-Package Ima
Somebody better make a pair of old timey barbells for this figure.
