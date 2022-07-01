Via*TF Robots Facebook*we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Dinobot (Toy Deco). We have our first look at the box of this new release which is pretty similar to what we had seen in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur packaging. While this is a Buzzworthty Bumblebee style packaging, the box shape is similar to the Legacy trapezoidal boxes with a Legacy logo on top and a completely new beast mode art in the front. It?s labeled as ?Heroic Maximal Dinobot? and the deco is inspired by the original <a href="https://toys.tfw2005.com/dinobot-3-466">Beast Wars » Continue Reading.