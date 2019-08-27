Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Peter Cullen And Frank Welker Comments On The Future Of Transformers Live Action Movi


Legendary voice actors*Peter Cullen and Frank Welker spoke during Fan Expo 2019 to comment*on the future of the*Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. With regards to the soft reboot of Transformers: Bumblebee, Mr. Cullen stated “I’m really happy theyre going back to Generation 1 and that sense of feeling”. “This is our family. Generation Oners.” said Mr. Welker “We all have such great, fond memories of that and were like a family. I think the more thats expressed to the powers-that-be at Paramount Pictures and Hasbro, the more they understand Generation 1 is the heart and soul of their industry will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Peter Cullen And Frank Welker Comments On The Future Of Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
