Peter Cullen And Frank Welker Comments On The Future Of Transformers Live Action Movi



Legendary voice actors Peter Cullen and Frank Welker spoke during Fan Expo 2019 to comment on the future of the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. With regards to the soft reboot of Transformers: Bumblebee, Mr. Cullen stated "I'm really happy theyre going back to Generation 1 and that sense of feeling". "This is our family. Generation Oners." said Mr. Welker "We all have such great, fond memories of that and were like a family. I think the more thats expressed to the powers-that-be at Paramount Pictures and Hasbro, the more they understand Generation 1 is the heart and soul of their industry will





