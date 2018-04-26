|
Transform And Roll Out! Real Life Transformers Bot Collaboration With Takara Tomy
We have a very peculiar news to share for you today. A* Real Life Transformers Bot Collaboration With Takara Tomy, nonetheless. This was shared via Kotaku
, and literally it’s a*real Transformer. Like, as in a robot that turns into a car you can drive. Thank you, Japan!*Called the J-deite Ride it’s a collaboration*between Brave Robotics,*Takara Tomy
*and*Asratec.
Not much left to say, so you can check out one of the videos shared (and take your guess on what character it reminds you). There are even more videos after the jump. » Continue Reading.
