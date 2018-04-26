Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Transform And Roll Out! Real Life Transformers Bot Collaboration With Takara Tomy


We have a very peculiar news to share for you today. A* Real Life Transformers Bot Collaboration With Takara Tomy, nonetheless. This was shared via Kotaku, and literally it’s a*real Transformer. Like, as in a robot that turns into a car you can drive. Thank you, Japan!*Called the J-deite Ride it’s a collaboration*between Brave Robotics,*Takara Tomy*and*Asratec. Not much left to say, so you can check out one of the videos shared (and take your guess on what character it reminds you). There are even more videos after the jump. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transform And Roll Out! Real Life Transformers Bot Collaboration With Takara Tomy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



