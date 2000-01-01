Hello,
Parting ways with the remainder of my third party figures, just fansproject and TFC . Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.
Prices in CAD
TFC Perseus complete with box $300.00
Fanproject (all are lost exo realm diaclone versions)
Diaclone Pinchar loose complete $150.00
Diaclone volar loose complete $60.00
Diaclone Cubrar loose missing driver and extra red head $40.00
Diaclone Severo loose Missing driver and sword $40.00
Diaclone Columpio loose just main figure, no driver of weapons $30.00
My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers