Today, 03:29 PM #1 wreckage Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: nova scotia Posts: 135 3rd party fansproject and TFC for sale



Parting ways with the remainder of my third party figures, just fansproject and TFC . Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.



Prices in CAD

TFC Perseus complete with box $300.00



Fanproject (all are lost exo realm diaclone versions)



Diaclone Pinchar loose complete $150.00

Diaclone volar loose complete $60.00

Diaclone Cubrar loose missing driver and extra red head $40.00

Diaclone Severo loose Missing driver and sword $40.00

Diaclone Columpio loose just main figure, no driver of weapons $30.00



My feedback:

Any questions please contact me

Cheers Hello,Parting ways with the remainder of my third party figures, just fansproject and TFC . Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.Prices in CADTFC Perseus complete with box $300.00Fanproject (all are lost exo realm diaclone versions)Diaclone Pinchar loose complete $150.00Diaclone volar loose complete $60.00Diaclone Cubrar loose missing driver and extra red head $40.00Diaclone Severo loose Missing driver and sword $40.00Diaclone Columpio loose just main figure, no driver of weapons $30.00My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage Any questions please contact meCheers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

