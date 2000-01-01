Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:29 PM   #1
wreckage
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 135
3rd party fansproject and TFC for sale
Hello,

Parting ways with the remainder of my third party figures, just fansproject and TFC . Shipping is extra but should be between $15-30 depending on the size. Payment is trough paypal as either a "friends and family" or add 3% for sellers fees.

Prices in CAD
TFC Perseus complete with box $300.00

Fanproject (all are lost exo realm diaclone versions)

Diaclone Pinchar loose complete $150.00
Diaclone volar loose complete $60.00
Diaclone Cubrar loose missing driver and extra red head $40.00
Diaclone Severo loose Missing driver and sword $40.00
Diaclone Columpio loose just main figure, no driver of weapons $30.00

My feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Any questions please contact me
Cheers
