Transformers Cyberverse Autobot vs Decepticons! Stop-Motion Video
*have uploaded a new*Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Autobot vs Decepticons! This is another fun video, now featuring several Cyberverse toys like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hot Rod, Megatron, Starscream and Clobber. Racing cars, lasers, explosions and punches on this video! Similar to our previously reported Rescue Bots stop-motion video, the animation is shown in the first 3 minutes and then you can watch a Cyberverse episode. Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
