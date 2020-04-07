Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,524
Takara Tomy Netflix?s War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound New Stock Imag


Dengeky Hobby Web*have uploaded new stock images of*Takara Tomy Netflix's War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound. These special redecos of Siege figures, inspired by the new Netflix's Transformers cartoon, will be released at Japanese retails stores in late September this year for 3000 Yen each one ($27.54 approximately). The images does not reveal any difference compared to the US Hasbro releases. Check out all the images after the jump and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Netflix's War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 02:06 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 735
Re: Takara Tomy Netflix?s War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound New Stock
Man is it me or does Hound not look like he has ANY battle-muck on him?
I skipped Siege Hound, hmmm I wonder

Also as someone who bought the fan-vote 3-pack, I am ready for a Siege Mirage with no translucent pieces
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 02:19 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,298
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Takara Tomy Netflix?s War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound New Stock
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Man is it me or does Hound not look like he has ANY battle-muck on him?
I skipped Siege Hound, hmmm I wonder

Also as someone who bought the fan-vote 3-pack, I am ready for a Siege Mirage with no translucent pieces
Hound has some scorching on his hood but he looks very clean!
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
