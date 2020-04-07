Takara Tomy Netflix?s War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound New Stock Imag
Dengeky Hobby Web*have uploaded new stock images of*Takara Tomy Netflix’s War For Cybertron WFC-01 Mirage And WFC-02 Hound. These special redecos of Siege figures, inspired by the new Netflix’s Transformers cartoon, will be released at Japanese retails stores in late September this year for 3000 Yen each one ($27.54 approximately). The images does not reveal any difference compared to the US Hasbro releases. Check out all the images after the jump and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
