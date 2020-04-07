Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclu
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,524
New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclu


Courtesy of Dengeki Hobby Web*we can share for you new stock images of*Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives ER EX-09 Race Track Patrol And ER EX-10 Snapdragon. Takara Tomy have chosen the Micromaster Decepticon*Race Track Patrol (Roller Force &#38; Groundhog) and Snapdragon as the next Takara Tomy Mall exclusives in Japan. They are both scheduled for release in late September this year. The next regular release is Doubledealer which seems to have no discernible differences compared to his Hasbro counterpart. The new images let us see the faction changing gimmick in robot mode, the robot, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives ER EX-09 Race Track Patrol And ER EX-10 Snapdragon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:49 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Alternator
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 989
Re: New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall E
These look good. Total 80's vibe, lol. Double Dealer does have some damn huge leg gaps though
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:02 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 735
Re: New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall E
Snapdragon was one of my fave figures from G1, still have my old beat-up copy with Krunk missing one arm (messes with the t-rex mode a bit, or make it more badass???)

Can't wait for both these guys
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers beast wars Lot 2/3 Vintage 1990?s
Transformers
G1 Transformers Combiner Wars Megatron Autographed Signed by Frank Welker Scooby
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cyclonus MIB Boxed Original Decepticon Great Condition
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers G1 box manuals instructions sticker sheet weapons lot Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G1 Blast Off MOSC MOC SEALED Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus GOLD
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.