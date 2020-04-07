New Stock Images: Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclu
Courtesy of Dengeki Hobby Web*we can share for you new stock images of*Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-08 Doubledealer And Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives ER EX-09 Race Track Patrol And ER EX-10 Snapdragon. Takara Tomy have chosen the Micromaster Decepticon*Race Track Patrol (Roller Force & Groundhog) and Snapdragon as the next Takara Tomy Mall exclusives in Japan. They are both scheduled for release in late September this year. The next regular release is Doubledealer which seems to have no discernible differences compared to his Hasbro counterpart. The new images let us see the faction changing gimmick in robot mode, the robot, » Continue Reading.
