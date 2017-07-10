|
G1 Predaking Reissue Preorder Listing
Coming in from TFW2005 sponsor BigBadToyStore, is a somewhat surprising piece of toy news. One of the most recognizable G1 combiners, Predaking, is seeing another box set reissue
. The following product description accompanies the preorder: From the Welcome to Transformers 2010 line comes a reissue of the original 1980s Predaking, featuring a new gold plastic and metallic paint! This set includes Predacons Razorclaw, Rampage, Divebomb, Tantrum, and Headstrong. It also includes Razorclaw’s cannon, 5 swords, 2 fists, 2 feet, Predaking’s head, and a sword for Predaking. Each figure converts from robot to beast and combine to create » Continue Reading.
