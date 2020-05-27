Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure Announcement
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,722
Threezero Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure Announcement


Threezero, via their Facebook account, have shared our first image and reveal of their new*Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure. This will be an officially licensed and highly detailed non-transformable action figure featuring a die-cast metal frame, 19-inches tall and over 140 articulation points. We are sure many fans will be looking forward for the full reveal and details. There’s no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the teaser image after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Threezero Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Megatron Gun Only Walther P-38 Good Condition
Transformers
Takara Beastwars Dinosaur Megatron T-Rex Transformer 1997 Kenner no package D-1
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Artfire Figure JAPAN Official New
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLITZWING Near Complete Triple-Changer VINTAGE 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Weapons, Parts and Accessories Lot Reflector Soundwave
Transformers
VINTAGE LOT 1990s HASBRO? TAKARA? LASER BEASTS ACTION FIGURES BATTLE WEAPONS GUN
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.