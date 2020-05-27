|
Threezero Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure Announcement
Threezero, via their Facebook account
, have shared our first image and reveal of their new*Premium Scale Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Action Figure. This will be an officially licensed and highly detailed non-transformable action figure featuring a die-cast metal frame, 19-inches tall and over 140 articulation points. We are sure many fans will be looking forward for the full reveal and details. There’s no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Check the teaser image after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
