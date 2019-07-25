Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:10 PM
ACGHK 2019 ? Masterpiece Hound On Display Showing New G1 Toy Accurate Rifle


The unexpected reveal of*Siege Powerdashers Skydasher and Drilldasher (Cromar and Zetar), caught all our attention from the SCG Hong Kong 2019 expo, but it seems there was more than meets the eyes on Hasbro’s display. There was a wide display of Transformers toys at the event, and of course the Masterpiece line was seen there. The new Masterpiece Optimus Prime V3, Masterpiece Bumblebee V2, Masterpiece Blackarachnia and Masterpiece Hound could be spotted among others. While all seemed the same as what we had seen before, Hound had a very interesting new accessory. Several 2005 Boards users could notice that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ACGHK 2019 – Masterpiece Hound On Display Showing New G1 Toy Accurate Rifle appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
