Transformers: The Experience To Debut Summer 2022



Hasbro has sent us a press release announcing*Transformers: The Experience, a unique worldwide tour set to debut in Summer 2022. “Attendees of Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 were the first to hear the Cityneon and Victory Hill Exhibitions announcement of TRANSFORMERS: THE EXPERIENCE. Excitement is building as this state-of-the-art, immersive exhibition is set to debut in North America in Summer 2022, followed by a tour throughout the region. A second unit will launch in China in Q4 2022. Launch cities will be announced in the future. Explore a universe where theres More Than Meets the Eye at TRANSFORMERS: THE EXPERIENCE. Guests



