Transformers The Last Knight Armor Turbo Changer Megatron Released



Following on from last month’s official debut of Transformers The Last Knight toys at US retail, we can report a sighting of a toy from the line’s second waves. Knight Armor Megatron is a part of the Knight Armor assortment and the sole release in wave 2 for that size class. He was spotted at a Toys R Us in Niles, Illinois.



