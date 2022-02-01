Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,415

Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe Wild Rider, Knock-Out, Elita-1 & Tarantulas New Sto





Via Via Ebay user*rubyemeralite* *we can share for you some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe Wild Rider, Knock-Out, Elita-1 & Tarantulas. We have new pics showing packaging, robot and alt/beast mode of each character. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! If you are interested in these new toys, you can already find pre-orders for them via our sponsors links below. Transformers Generations Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider TFSource ,* Entertainment Earth ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,*

__________________