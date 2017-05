dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,670

Beastwars Masterpieces for Sale in Markham Hi Everyone,



I have both Masterpiece but does not fit in my collection so letting them go at reasonable price.



Pickup in Markham or Downtown Toronto. Shipping is available at buyer's expense.



MP-32 Optimus Primal (Opened and displayed) but Complete with box and all accessories - $120 **Japan ver. no mace included **



MP-34 Cheetor (Tape cut to check, never removed from tray) - $90 ** Japan Ver.**



Please pm me if interested.

Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread: