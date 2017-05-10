More official artwork is dropping from Transformers The Last Knight and we now have a look at Hot Rod in poster form. This is Hasbro’s promotional style art, a simplified version of the movie models used on Box Art and licensed material. It features Hot Rod running with his name in red. Also found was a trio shot with Optimus, Bumblebee and Sqweeks in similar style. They were found at Wal-Mart for 4.99. Check it out after the break courtesy of cj_thenerd
