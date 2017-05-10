Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod Poster
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,580
New Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod Poster


More official artwork is dropping from Transformers The Last Knight and we now have a look at Hot Rod in poster form. This is Hasbro’s promotional style art, a simplified version of the movie models used on Box Art and licensed material. It features Hot Rod running with his name in red. Also found was a trio shot with Optimus, Bumblebee and Sqweeks in similar style. They were found at Wal-Mart for 4.99. Check it out after the break courtesy of cj_thenerd on Instagram!

The post New Transformers The Last Knight Hot Rod Poster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2008 Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Set Autobots
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Minibots Great Condition
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Cassettes All But One Complete
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Sky Lynx Toy Complete With Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Omega Supreme Complete W Box Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.