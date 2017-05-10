Thanks to spartan 3764 and TFfanSean for catching a pic of Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime in a video by Ragin Nation
that shows he has a variant floating around. There is a version packaged both with and without the faceplate on his head. Whether this is it’s own separate release, a running change, or a purposefully split ratio in the case is unknown. Keep an eye out in your hunting!
