Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 12 Available on YouTube
To engage or not engage, that is one of many questions facing the Autobots and Decepticons during season two’s twelfth chapter, “I Am The Allspark.” We’ve saved you the trouble of collecting previous episodes, so be happy, check them out below and then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials Episode 6 Dark Birth Episode 7 Parley » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.