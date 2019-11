Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 12 Available on YouTube

To engage or not engage, that is one of many questions facing the Autobots and Decepticons during season two’s twelfth chapter, “I Am The Allspark.” We’ve saved you the trouble of collecting previous episodes, so be happy, check them out below and then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 “Sea of Tranquility” The post Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 12 Available on YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM