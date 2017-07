Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,726

Transformers 5 question In the beginning of the movie, they say that a group of twelve Transformers were hidden on Earth and they were the first Transformers on Earth. But weren't the The Primes, the first Transformers as per Revenge of the Fallen? When they built the Star Harvester in Egypt? __________________

