|
Kicks on Fire: Air Jordan 5 Transformers for Mark Wahlberg
From the world of cool movie swag, Kicks on Fire shares
*details*about the custom made Air Jordan 5 shoes that Last Knight star Mark Wahlberg showed off on his Instagram*feed
earlier this week: Designed by The Shoe Surgeon, this one-of-one creation was*designed directly from Jordan Brand for the release of Transformers: The Last Knight. The screenshots above shoe that the shoes upper draws similarities to the construction of the Air Jordan 5 DB. Other features include the 84 embroidered on the sides to represent*when the first episode of Transformers premiered. Anybody else getting Transformers Sports Label*Series
flashbacks? See » Continue Reading.
The post Kicks on Fire: Air Jordan 5 Transformers for Mark Wahlberg
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
