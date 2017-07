Kicks on Fire: Air Jordan 5 Transformers for Mark Wahlberg

From the world of cool movie swag, Kicks on Fire shares *details*about the custom made Air Jordan 5 shoes that Last Knight star Mark Wahlberg showed off on his Instagram* feed earlier this week: Designed by The Shoe Surgeon, this one-of-one creation was*designed directly from Jordan Brand for the release of Transformers: The Last Knight. The screenshots above shoe that the shoe's upper draws similarities to the construction of the Air Jordan 5 DB. Other features include the "84" embroidered on the sides to represent*when the first episode of Transformers premiered. Anybody else getting Transformers Sports Label* Series flashbacks? See » Continue Reading.