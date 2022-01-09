2022 has just started and we have our first international sightings round up of the year. As expected after the holidays and celebrations, there are not many reports this time. New Kingdom toys have been spotted in Germany and Taiwan. Kingdom Wave 5 Deluxe In Germany ?
*2005 Boards member*Nemesis Scourge*spotted Kingdom Slammer at his local Smyths store. No sign of Pipes yet, so it may be a solid case. Kingdom Wave 4 Core In Taiwan ?
*2005 Boards member*prime roller*found Kingdom Core Hot Rod at*Toy E Go in*D?xi?ji?. Happy hunting, one and all!
