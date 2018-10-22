|
Hasbro Comments On Transformers: Bumblebee Movie
Hasbro held their 2018 3rd Quarter Investor Call
yesterday and talked briefly about their upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Brian Goldner (Hasbro CEO) mentioned that the movie received positive feedback from the test audience and multiple demographics were pleased with what they saw. “In partnership with Paramount, our Transformers feature film Bumblebee will arrive in theaters December 21st. Products were arriving on shelves to begin the fourth quarter, and sales are off to a strong start. In the US and Canada segment, Transformers revenues in the quarter increased double-digits. Retailers are enthusiastically behind this initiative which promises to be our most » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Comments On Transformers: Bumblebee Movie
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.