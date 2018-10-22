|
Takara-Tomy Transformers Studio Series January To April 2019 Release Details ? New Ma
Via*Loopaza Megastore
*on Facebook, we can share an extensive listing Takara-Tomy are intending to be released from January to April 2019 under the Transformers Studio Series line. Loopaza Mega Store*has proved to be a reliable source for this listings in the past, so you will be curious about some upcoming characters like Voyager Bonecrusher, Leader Jetfire, 2 more Voyager Optimus Prime toys among other nice surprises like Leader Megatron, and Deluxes Scrap Metal and Rampage. The full listing is as follows: SS-19 WWI Bumblebee – January 2019 -2800 Yen SS-20 Sideswipe – January 2019 – 2800 Yen SS-21 Decepticon Barricade » Continue Reading.
The post Takara-Tomy Transformers Studio Series January To April 2019 Release Details – New Masterpiece MPM-08 Listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.