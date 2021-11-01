Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,372

Cang Toys Thunderking (Predaking) Masterpiece & Legends Scale Prototypes



Third Party company Cang Toys have revealed at the CICF x AGF 2021 convention (China International Comic Festival & Asia Game Festival) the complete gray prototypes of their*Thunderking (Predaking) combiner and all their components in both Masterpiece and Legends scale versions. These are highly stylized renditions of the G1 Predacons which even include some new Predacon members to form the combiner. It’s good to notice that the Legends scale version is not just a downsized figure. It features several design differences compared to the Masterpiece scale version. You can see all the mirrored images after the break and then you



