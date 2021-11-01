Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Cang Toys Thunderking (Predaking) Masterpiece & Legends Scale Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,372
Cang Toys Thunderking (Predaking) Masterpiece & Legends Scale Prototypes


Third Party company Cang Toys have revealed at the CICF x AGF 2021 convention (China International Comic Festival &#038; Asia Game Festival) the complete gray prototypes of their*Thunderking (Predaking) combiner and all their components in both Masterpiece and Legends scale versions. These are highly stylized renditions of the G1 Predacons which even include some new Predacon members to form the combiner. It’s good to notice that the Legends scale version is not just a downsized figure. It features several design differences compared to the Masterpiece scale version. You can see all the mirrored images after the break and then you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys Thunderking (Predaking) Masterpiece & Legends Scale Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Hasbro Robosen ***IN HAND***
Transformers
Gene Roddenberry?s Andromeda Dylan Hunt Action Figure 34339 new rare tv
Transformers
2008 Hasbro Transformers Animated: Leader Bulkhead Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Bloated Grey Roller 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Transformers
Transformers WFC Covert Agent Ravage and Decepticons. READY TO SHIP! SDCC 2021
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.