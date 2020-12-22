|
Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise Original Anime Soundtrack: Available
Enjoy your New Year’s Day to the tune of composer Alexander Bornstein
‘s 18-track Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Earthrise Original Anime Soundtrack, available now: Amazon iTunes Spotify YouTube
Sound off about the Netflix series
discussion on the 2005 boards!
