|
Transform Element Masterpíece Scaled G1 Mirage Prototype
Via*Iron Star ???Facebook
*we have our first look at the gray prototype of*Transform Element Masterpíece Scaled G1 Mirage. Fans looking for cartoon-accuracy will be very pleased with the sculpt and design of this new mold, very clean and solid. While we still have no alt mode images, there’s a comparison pic next to MP Sunstreaker and*Transform Element TE-01S (Masterpiece scaled G1 Optimus Prime sleep deco). We still have no additional information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Transform Element Masterpíece Scaled G1 Mirage Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.