Old Today, 04:01 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,702
Power of the Primes - Leader Optimus with SL-23 Gold Matrix LED
Per the title, it is up for sale, this is the original not Bootleg/knockoff, out of Box from display shelf, No Box or Arms microns included.

Options of purchase:

1. POP Optimus Prime with original Matrix - $70

2. POP Optimus Prime with original Matrix and Shockwave labs - SL-23 Gold LED Matrix Box (as in picture) - $80


PM for negotiation regarding sale/trade.

Your references to the original product:
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-P.../dp/B0721JXX6V

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197591134
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1 (1133).jpg Views: 6 Size: 89.2 KB ID: 45409  
Last edited by BruticusMax; Today at 04:57 PM.
