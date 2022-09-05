Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Movie 1986 Tin Titans Lunch Box with Thermos Images


Via Previews World*we can share for you images of a new*Transformers: The Movie 1986 Tin Titans Lunch Box with Thermos. This is a nice call to the past with a retro-style tin lunch box featuring the classic Transformers: The Movie art on it plus a 10-oz retro-styled beverage container with Optimus Prime in his classic jumping-and-shooting-Decepticons frame from the movie. This item, made by*Surreal Entertainment, is listed for $24.99 and it’s due to be released in*November 30, 2022. Interested in this new lunch box for your Transformers merchandise collection? You can read the product description after the jump and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Movie 1986 Tin Titans Lunch Box with Thermos Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



