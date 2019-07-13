|
TFcon Toronto 2019 3rd Party Panel Slides in Full
Thanks to our friends at TFcon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 170+(!) slides worth. Company and project list below. You can discuss each of these projects in the 3rd Party Discussion area of the 2005 Boards
. Enjoy! 3A – Premium Scale Blitzwing Banana Force – MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter – MPL-02 Great Armor – MPL-03 (Dai Atlas) HTB Toys – Jin Bao Gravity Builder Set – TF v Joe (Soundwave H.I.S.S. Tank) NONNEF – » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.