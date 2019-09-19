Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,453

War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxe Out At Canadian Retail



More Siege toys have just hit Canadian shelves! 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*is giving us the heads up that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxe is out at Canadian Retail. Siege Barricade, Impactor and Mirage were found at Walmart in*Waterdown, Ontario. Time to check your nearest Walmart in Canada. Happy hunting!



More Siege toys have just hit Canadian shelves! 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*is giving us the heads up that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxe is out at Canadian Retail. Siege Barricade, Impactor and Mirage were found at Walmart in*Waterdown, Ontario. Time to check your nearest Walmart in Canada. Happy hunting!





