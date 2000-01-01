Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Prime Airachnid - Oh boy, everything wrong with a transformer?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:11 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 387
Prime Airachnid - Oh boy, everything wrong with a transformer?
This is a figure that all but offends me by just how awful it is. While the helicopter mode looks amazing, EVERYTHING else is horrendous. Honestly? I really dug the character and bought into the hype of the helicopter design for sure, but man was I duped because, unfortunately, Airachnid is a perfect example of everything that can be wrong with a transformers. I don't care what line you collect and prefer, can we all at least agree and come together to realize that Airachnid was pretty much one of thos epic failures on just about every level?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0mXEE45yJU
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers predaking
Transformers
lot transformers vintage hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.