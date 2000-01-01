Today, 08:11 PM #1 GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 387 Prime Airachnid - Oh boy, everything wrong with a transformer?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0mXEE45yJU This is a figure that all but offends me by just how awful it is. While the helicopter mode looks amazing, EVERYTHING else is horrendous. Honestly? I really dug the character and bought into the hype of the helicopter design for sure, but man was I duped because, unfortunately, Airachnid is a perfect example of everything that can be wrong with a transformers. I don't care what line you collect and prefer, can we all at least agree and come together to realize that Airachnid was pretty much one of thos epic failures on just about every level?

