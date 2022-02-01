*As seen at Jim Sorenson and Flint Dille's panel at TFCon LA 2022*
In late 2020/early 2021, Flint Dille began the clearout of his storage and the auctioning of many items from his 40 year career in animation, RPG and computer game writing. Among them was a binder containing the outline for parts 3-5 and scripts for parts 1-4 of Five Faces Of Darkness. Thanks to the contribution of its new owner - along with a separate contribution of the part 5 script and call sheet by Sharon "Tut" Laborde and Monzo - all of this material is now available to view at the Sunbow Marvel Archive
Follow the link below to be taken to the landing page for the Flint Dille Collection, to view these and other items from Flint's animation career. Including Inhumanoids, Visionaries, Bigfoot And The Muscle Machines and even his first animation script from the Mister T cartoon.
https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...ollection.html
Alternatively, if you just want to go straight to the TF section: https://sunbowmarvelarchive.blogspot...1986-1987.html