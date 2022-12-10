Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,347
Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake New Images


Coming to us once again courtesy of Sonic Bomber-Core on Facebook are some new images of the Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake figure, which we had first seen a few days ago. These photos show off the bot mode in a more correctly transformed state, with the previously-hollow forearms covered up with panels and the shoulder pads angled down for a more show-accurate look. We also get a look at weapon storage. Interestingly there appears to be compatibility with the Deluxe Needlenose figure in their vehicle molds, leading to speculation as to what the future may hold for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Evolution Leader TFP Skyquake New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:20 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.