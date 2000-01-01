I mean I just went through a purge in my closet cause I keep the boxes because A) As an artist I have an appreciation for the art and layout, and B) It makes me feel accomplished.
Unfortunately, the boxes take up too much space and can start to conflict with keeping your home/room clean.
So what I did was I flattened it out. I went through the boxes cut out and repetitive flaps, tabs, and anything that was just overly reproduced. This basically left the front window, one side(to keep it connected, and the back. In some cases, there was more art and such but for Siege, only three sides are left(And if you want the "Siege" side with all the characters, that's four)
For straight-up storage, I have them in a box nicely packed together and squished. Now if I had to give an idea on how to 'display' them, I'd consider maybe having a siege wall. You can have them flattened and attached to cardboard which is in turn attached to the wall, and when you want to few the sides you unflatten it, add some hinges to one edge to see the back all nice toight. Some other options could include an album, maybe a fort.
Honestly, it kinda depends on why you keep the boxes. Hope this is of some use. Good luck!