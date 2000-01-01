Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Siege and ER Retail Boxes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:48 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 25
Siege and ER Retail Boxes
I never cared to keep any of my figures sealed in box nor did I care to keep packaging for figures (except gift or titan boxes) prior to Siege.



With Siege I started keeping the boxes (deluxe size+).


My question is if someone has any clever ideas to put those boxes to use outside of just being in storage.


Has anyone ever made a poster by cutting out the side images? If so how does it looks?


Any other clever ideas/projects out there?
UsernamePrime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:09 PM   #2
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
TNG's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 16
Re: Siege and ER Retail Boxes
I mean I just went through a purge in my closet cause I keep the boxes because A) As an artist I have an appreciation for the art and layout, and B) It makes me feel accomplished.

Unfortunately, the boxes take up too much space and can start to conflict with keeping your home/room clean.

So what I did was I flattened it out. I went through the boxes cut out and repetitive flaps, tabs, and anything that was just overly reproduced. This basically left the front window, one side(to keep it connected, and the back. In some cases, there was more art and such but for Siege, only three sides are left(And if you want the "Siege" side with all the characters, that's four)

For straight-up storage, I have them in a box nicely packed together and squished. Now if I had to give an idea on how to 'display' them, I'd consider maybe having a siege wall. You can have them flattened and attached to cardboard which is in turn attached to the wall, and when you want to few the sides you unflatten it, add some hinges to one edge to see the back all nice toight. Some other options could include an album, maybe a fort.

Honestly, it kinda depends on why you keep the boxes. Hope this is of some use. Good luck!
TNG is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 TWINTWIST MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE TWIN TWIST NICE
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Legends Series-LG29 Wheelie & Goshooter
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Ultra Magnus Takara Hasbro
Transformers
In hand transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals DEPTH CHARGE Heroic Maximal New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals RAMPAGE Evil Predacon New In Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.