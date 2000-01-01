Today, 09:48 PM #1 UsernamePrime Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: ontario Posts: 25 Siege and ER Retail Boxes I never cared to keep any of my figures sealed in box nor did I care to keep packaging for figures (except gift or titan boxes) prior to Siege.







With Siege I started keeping the boxes (deluxe size+).





My question is if someone has any clever ideas to put those boxes to use outside of just being in storage.





Has anyone ever made a poster by cutting out the side images? If so how does it looks?





Any other clever ideas/projects out there? Today, 10:09 PM #2 TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 16 Re: Siege and ER Retail Boxes



Unfortunately, the boxes take up too much space and can start to conflict with keeping your home/room clean.



So what I did was I flattened it out. I went through the boxes cut out and repetitive flaps, tabs, and anything that was just overly reproduced. This basically left the front window, one side(to keep it connected, and the back. In some cases, there was more art and such but for Siege, only three sides are left(And if you want the "Siege" side with all the characters, that's four)



For straight-up storage, I have them in a box nicely packed together and squished. Now if I had to give an idea on how to 'display' them, I'd consider maybe having a siege wall. You can have them flattened and attached to cardboard which is in turn attached to the wall, and when you want to few the sides you unflatten it, add some hinges to one edge to see the back all nice toight. Some other options could include an album, maybe a fort.



Honestly, it kinda depends on why you keep the boxes. Hope this is of some use. Good luck! I mean I just went through a purge in my closet cause I keep the boxes because A) As an artist I have an appreciation for the art and layout, and B) It makes me feel accomplished.Unfortunately, the boxes take up too much space and can start to conflict with keeping your home/room clean.So what I did was I flattened it out. I went through the boxes cut out and repetitive flaps, tabs, and anything that was just overly reproduced. This basically left the front window, one side(to keep it connected, and the back. In some cases, there was more art and such but for Siege, only three sides are left(And if you want the "Siege" side with all the characters, that's four)For straight-up storage, I have them in a box nicely packed together and squished. Now if I had to give an idea on how to 'display' them, I'd consider maybe having a siege wall. You can have them flattened and attached to cardboard which is in turn attached to the wall, and when you want to few the sides you unflatten it, add some hinges to one edge to see the back all nice toight. Some other options could include an album, maybe a fort.Honestly, it kinda depends on why you keep the boxes. Hope this is of some use. Good luck!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

