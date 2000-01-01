Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:16 PM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 16
Prices looking up... & weird!
Hello, my wonderful people,

First a little disclaimer. I may be ignorant when maybe it has to do with importing and such but then that gives it all the more reason for how fucked up capitalism is in general but whatever onto the rant. So I was doing some surfing on the interweb; ya know lookin' at stuff that has become more expensive now. Now I might be kinda slow when it comes to conversions and stuff but I found something kinda good, if not weird. I was comparing prices on multiple sites to Hasbro's and I started to realize that it was looking kinda low. For starters, we are being overcharged for everything(What's new?!) but by a few dollars; enough to make a difference, to say the least.

So for example deluxes in USD are going for 20 bucks, that's fine right? reasonable for a deluxe. We are being charged around 30 to 35 bucks for a deluxe. The kicker is when you do the conversion it comes out what should be 26.82CAD. We are paying those extra 5 or 10 dollars in importing, I guess?
And for sake of flushing it out:
Leaders are 49.99USD, we get charged around 75 to 80CAD, Conversion is more like 67.07.
Commanders are 79.99USD, we get charged what 115 to 120CAD, the conversion is more like 107.31.

Yall will notice I left out the Micromaster and Voyager pricepoints. This is because we are actually getting undercharged for them, just a little though so nothing too exciting.
Voyagers 29.99USD, we pay 39, 40 CAD. It's actually a few cents over 40CAD
More noticeably, Micros are 10.99USD, we pay 12, 13 CAD. Its actually around 14CAD

SO to wrap up. A)I may be looking into it too much. I'm an artist not an economist so please correct me if I am wrong. B)It could be good news if prices are slowly changing. If the increase is not because of importing I think we should be justly charged 25, 65, and 110 respectively C)I figure I am wrong but seeing these numbers puts me at ease so that's ok cause I can at least not feel too guilty for investing.

So peeps here to hoping for a better future. Happy shopping peeps!
