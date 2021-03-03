Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 Coller Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art


More Beast Wars appreciation for your weekend, courtesy of Casey Coller revealing the line art for his issue #10 retailer incentive cover: Looks like this Beast Wars #10 cover has been revealed. Art by the Coller/Bove connection! @wordmongerer Share your thoughts about the artwork for this upcoming issue by joining the November solicitiations discussion on the 2005 boards! “Maximals Strike Back,” Part One! The Maximals have been on the defensive since the crash, but no more! Optimus Primal’s got a plan to take the fight to the Predacons in a way they would never expect! With their ranks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 Coller Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



