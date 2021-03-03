|
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #10 Coller Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art
More Beast Wars appreciation for your weekend, courtesy of Casey Coller
revealing the line art for his issue #10 retailer incentive cover: Looks like this Beast Wars #10 cover has been revealed. Art by the Coller/Bove connection! @wordmongerer
Share your thoughts about the artwork for this upcoming issue by joining the November solicitiations discussion on the 2005 boards! “Maximals Strike Back,” Part One! The Maximals have been on the defensive since the crash, but no more! Optimus Primal’s got a plan to take the fight to the Predacons in a way they would never expect! With their ranks » Continue Reading.
