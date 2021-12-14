Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,585

Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) Found At US Re



Attention Studio Series collectors! To our surprise, the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) has just been found at US retail! 2005 Boards member down_shift has given us the heads up that Soundwave has just showed at a Walmart store in Sonora, California. Time to check your nearest store to try to find Soundwave and add him to your Transformers Christmas gifts! Happy hunting!



