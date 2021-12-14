Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) Found At US Re


Attention Studio Series collectors! To our surprise, the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) has just been found at US retail! 2005 Boards member down_shift has given us the heads up that Soundwave has just showed at a Walmart store in Sonora, California. Time to check your nearest store to try to find Soundwave and add him to your Transformers Christmas gifts! Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager Soundwave (Bumblebee Movie) Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



