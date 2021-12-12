Thanks to friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have in-package images of the Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron & Scorponok reissues. We have a clear look at Tigatron’s blister and Scorponok’s box front and back for you to spot the slight differences compared to the original releases. More noticeable, Tigatron comes in a*rocky bubble instead of a smooth bubble on his card and Scorponok comes packaged facing to the right instead of the left inside his box. These figures have been spotted in Taiwan recently
, and we hope they will hit US shelves soon. See the new images after » Continue Reading.
