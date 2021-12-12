Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron & Scorponok Reissues In-Package Images


Thanks to friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom*we have in-package images of the Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron &#038; Scorponok reissues. We have a clear look at Tigatron’s blister and Scorponok’s box front and back for you to spot the slight differences compared to the original releases. More noticeable, Tigatron comes in a*rocky bubble instead of a smooth bubble on his card and Scorponok comes packaged facing to the right instead of the left inside his box. These figures have been spotted in Taiwan recently, and we hope they will hit US shelves soon. See the new images after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron & Scorponok Reissues In-Package Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



