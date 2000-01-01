Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:19 PM
Vrillon77
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
Transformer Toys - Weights and Measures
I thought it would be interesting to see how different transformer toys stack up in terms of weight. I did some of the ones I had handy to get things started.

Basically the format was year/toyline/size class/figure name/weight/height.

Sorry to mix metric and imperial system, but transformers toy heights have been traditionally listed in inches and my weighing scale shows only grams. Heights were measured from base of foot to top of head. Certain figures have extra bits hanging off them that could increase their height, but it doesn't really feel like that should count.

Ideally, I wouldn't mind seeing some sort of community spreadsheet where anyone can just add and update it with toy specs like this.

And for those that were wondering, yes I was bored, yes I have a lot of time on my hands.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1998 Beast Wars Ultra Rampage = 375g (7 inch)
Base Figure = 345g
Accessories = 30g (3 missiles, puny gun, BFG)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1998 Beast Wars Ultra Depth Charge = 336g (7 inch)
Base Figure = 306g
Accessories = 30g (7 discs, 2 missiles, fish gun, tail sword)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020 Kingdom Leader Optimus Prime = 240g (7 inch)
Base Figure = 118g (w/ matrix of leadership)
Accessories = 122g (trailer (118g) + gun (4g))
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020 Kingdom Voyager Cyclonus = 142g (7.5 inch?)
Base Figure = 138g
Accessories = 4g (gun)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020 Kingdom Core Optimus Prime = 23g (3.5 inch)
Base Figure = 22g
Accessories = 1g (gun)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
