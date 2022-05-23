Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva In-Package Image


Twitter user*@HailKingCrimson has shared an image (originally found by Discord user Blaster Meister) revealing our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva. This figure is a white and red redeco of the*Legacy Elita-1 mold*with a new head inspired by Minerva from the G1 Japanese Masterforce cartoon and new siren lights for the vehicle mode roof. According to the information shared in the Twitter post*it was found at a Walmart store in Colorado, but this figure was rumored to be a Walgreens exclusive. In any case we also have a clear pic of the code bar &#187; Continue Reading.

