Twitter user*@HailKingCrimson
has shared an image (originally found by Discord user Blaster Meister) revealing our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Minerva. This figure is a white and red redeco of the*Legacy Elita-1 mold
*with a new head inspired by Minerva from the G1 Japanese Masterforce cartoon and new siren lights for the vehicle mode roof. According to the information shared in the Twitter post
*it was found at a Walmart store in Colorado, but this figure was rumored to be a Walgreens exclusive. In any case we also have a clear pic of the code bar » Continue Reading.
